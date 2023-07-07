Path The News Chronicle » News » Twitter threatens legal action against Threads

Twitter threatens legal action against Threads

Esther Salami July 7, 2023 0
Twitter Threads

Twitter threatens to take legal action against Meta’s new Threads app

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said thirty million users signed up for its newly launched Threads app on its first day. Based on experts’ analysis of the event the recent actions by Twitter may be an advantage for Threads’ audience.

About the issue, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said though Twitter is “often imitated”, its community can “never be duplicated”.

Threads which was pitched as a”friendly” rival to Twitter, has many similar features to Twitter’s platform. However, many in the online community have embraced Threads as a much-needed competitor to Twitter. They believe it may loosen Twitter’s growing strict regulations.

Nonetheless, several other netizens have expressed concerns about the inability to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account. Regardless, it’s safe to say that the online community is generally excited about the conception of the Threads app.

According to news outlet Semafor, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday accusing Meta of “systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property” to create Threads. He further alleged that “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice.”

In regards to the legal letter, Mr. Musk affirmed that  “competition is fine, cheating is not.” On Threads, Meta’s spokesperson Andy Stone posted that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee – that’s just not a thing”.

Ultimately, these two rivals have a battle cut out for them in the online space.

 

