Twitter Suffers Major Outage

In the afternoon today, Twitter encountered a widespread problem, with thousands of users reporting issues on the Down Detector site. The complaints included difficulties in accessing tweets, missing timelines, and followers disappearing. However, the exact cause of these problems remains uncertain, and the company has not issued any official statement regarding the situation.

The outage reports started surfacing on Down Detector around 12:19 pm and have persisted throughout the day, causing frustration among users. The problems seem to be affecting the app and website equally, with the majority of complaints originating from these platforms. On Twitter, the hashtags #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded have been trending as users try to make sense of the situation.

For some users who can still access Twitter, there have been instances of receiving the message “rate-limit exceeded” on their For You page, which typically displays personalized content. This has led to exasperation, with some demanding immediate resolution from Twitter, while others are directing their concerns toward Elon Musk, the owner of the platform.

The current issues add to a pattern of troubles experienced by Twitter, especially after a significant outage that occurred in March, shortly after the company’s recent round of layoffs. During that incident, visitors to the site were greeted with a welcome page, giving the impression that they were not following anyone on the platform. The page encouraged them to find people to follow, leaving them unable to see their feed or posts from the accounts they already followed.

As the day progresses, Twitter users are anxiously waiting for the problems to be resolved, hoping for better transparency from the company in addressing the issue. The frustrations are compounded by the fact that Twitter is a crucial platform for many, and outages disrupt their ability to stay connected and informed.

The lack of an official response from Twitter has left users speculating about the cause of the current problems and how long they will persist. With no clear indication of when the issues will be resolved, users are turning to alternative platforms to vent their frustrations, often resorting to humor through memes.

As Twitter navigates through these challenges, users are eager for a resolution and are expressing concerns about the platform’s performance, especially after ownership changes and previous outages. They hope that Twitter’s team will promptly address the current issues and provide more frequent updates to keep users informed during times of disruption.

