Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin’s Twitter account has been locked. After posting proof of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), hiding his dual citizenship, Hundeyin’s Twitter account was shut.

According to Hundeyin’s eport, Jagaban, the former governor of Lagos State lied under penalty of perjury prior to the 2023 general elections when he indicated on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) EC9 declaration form that he held only Nigerian citizenship and a Nigerian passport. Published evidence shows the former governor has an undisclosed dual citizenship from Guinea.

Twitter shut Hundeyin’s account following overwhelming complains by supporters of Tinubu on the said tweet from the investigative journalist, they claimed that as opposed to Twitter laws the tweet violated the private information of an individual.

David Hundeyin who is also the founder of West Africa Weekly made the disclosure of the ban on his twitter account and stated that he had written an appeal to twitter to rescind the banning. He said he doesn’t know when the appeal will be considered.