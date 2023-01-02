By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

The year 2022 had come and gone with a bang; its troubles and problems never to be seen again! Time is of significant essence here given the fact that when we started the year on the first of January last year humanity began a ‘blind’ journey pregnant with uncertainties. Sadly, however, not all of us that started that journey could terminate the race for survival. Many were abandoned by the wayside; others were sent to their graves and many others mourned their losses. As survivors we are alive to tell the story by God’s grace! 365 days may be long but time flies!

Now, with the new brand year ushered in we have begun in earnest yet another race into the unknown. Another long and tortuous annual journey has been ignited, a soulless journey fraught with possibilities and impossibilities, hope and hopelessness.

From time immemorial humanity, year in year out, is good at intensifying efforts at self-destruction! Opportunities would definitely present themselves for our collective self-immolation (read nuclear annihilation!). Good and evil are mortally engaged in a battle of wits as it were and the forces of good are bound to prevail!

We would remember the year 2022 for many things, positive and negative. Let us, therefore, reminisce about some of them.

Of all the events that remarkably defined 2022 the most poignant and tragic happened to be the Russian invasion of the neighbouring Ukraine. On the 24th of February last year the global community woke up to a catastrophic military misadventure orchestrated by none other than the demented Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. Dictatorially Putin had decided to send in troops across the border to Ukraine first pounding the country with bombs and missiles at wee hours of the night.

In what he termed ‘demilitarization’ and ‘deNazification’ of Ukraine he invaded by sea, land and air! Today, the war still rages on with incalculable material damages and human casualties. Russia is losing the battle on the ground lately as Ukrainians bravely and courageously mount stiff resistance demystifying the military armada of Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his charismatic best element, is heroically defying Putin, leading well his people traumatized and nation terrorized. A former comedian has suddenly become a world leader whose opinion counts!

The 2022 World Cup staged majestically in Qatar last December lived up to the billing as one of the best soccer tournaments ever staged anywhere. Prior to the commencement of soccer hostilities controversy had dogged the host nation.

Issues of human rights abuses, multiple deaths of migrant workers and gay and lesbian rights were brought to the fore as soccer fans around the world converged in the tiny Gulf state to celebrate the beautiful game played by the late Pele, Maradona, Drogba, Okocha and Zico and Zidane. Thirty two teams competed fiercely for national honour and glory. And in the end Lionel Messi’s Argentina took home the gold-plated trophy beating France on penalties.

The diminutive Argentine soccer wizard, Messi, by winning the World Cup became a legend, a member of the GOAT (Greatest Of All Times) like his late compatriot, Diego Maradona, Brazilian Pele and Zico. His performance in the final was enthralling earning him the best player of the tournament award. In the electrifying final Messi and Mbappe distinguished themselves. The Cameroun-born Frenchman took home the highest goal-scorer trophy.

African teams were eliminated in the first round except Morocco who mustered the courage and soccer skill to reach the semi-finals, an epochal first for any African team! France sent them out of the final.

Argentina’s run for the title started on a poor hopeless note as they were shockingly defeated by Saudi Arabia! But Messi and co bounced back to reckoning by scoring victory after victory until they booked their place in the final. Saudi Arabia never advanced to the next round as they were beaten silly in their next two games.

The first thing that would endure was that there was no security breach or violent incident during the global soccer showpiece. No hooliganism, no exchange of blows or uncouth languages by opposing fans. The second happens to be the organizing ability of the host nation. And yet another was the banning of sale and consumption of alcohol inside the stadiums during matches.

Negative tales emanated from the Gulf Arab state even as we all concentrated on watching interesting match-ups on TV. ‘Qatar-gate’ financial scandal broke out. Qatar was accused by some European parliamentarians of trying to bribe some law-makers with millions of Dollars in order for her to get favourable legislation. The brains behind the scandal were apprehended in some cities and detained while a huge pile of cash was seized!

Besides, how many migrant workers actually died while constructing the glittering stadiums for the tourney? Would compensation be doled out to their families? What about human rights and gay and lesbian rights? Are there going to be improvements following the criticisms that trailed the World Cup?

Why was the Ukrainian President, Vlodmirir Zelensky’s recorded video message not allowed to be aired before the start of the final match as he had wished? While we agree that politics and sports should not mix, we are not unmindful of the war crimes being committed by President Putin and his invading forces in Ukraine.

Bombing civilian infrastructures and throwing homes into darkness during winter must be viewed as a war crime for which sanctions are necessitated. President Zelensky has demonstrated intrepid statesmanly leadership even in his young age and relative naivety in international politics. His registered message of hope and peace to Adamic elements ought to have been allowed to pass.

Before the ‘Qatar-gate’ was revealed Samuel Eto’o Fils, the Cameroonian football federation (FECAFOOT) President, was captured on video outside the stadium in Doha committing an act of thuggery. Eto’o was reportedly engaged in an altercation with a cameraman, the Algerian YouTuber, Said Momouni, before things degenerated into fisticuffs! He was seen delivering a knee to the man!

According to the young man attacked he had asked Eto’o if he had bribed the referee (Bakary Gassama) that officiated the World Cup playoff between Cameroon and Algeria that saw Cameroon qualify for the 2022 tournament. Enraged, Eto’o lost his cool, transforming himself into a glorified thug!

Last year the United States pulled out of Afghanistan triggering a wave of Taliban events, the latest of which bordered on their cynical decision for women to discontinue university education! The Taliban authorities are doing their utmost to drag the country back to the stone age! America must have brought freedom and happiness to the poor Afghans during the military occupation but in a twinkle of an eye, following their chaotic withdrawal, chaos and anarchy has set in.

In the last quarter of the outgone year under review the long-reigning Queen of England, Elizabeth II, joined her ancestors in a blaze of glory. Having royally ruled for historic 70 years she died at the ripe age of 96. Her funeral in London, featuring the best British royal tradition spanning centuries, was attended by uncountable world leaders — Kings, Queens, Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Last year, too, another tragic death occured as the former Pope, Benedict XVI, passed away in the Vatican. At 95 Benedict XVI shook Catholicism to its foundation when in 2013 he resigned as the Pope. It was unprecedented six centuries in the making! The current Pope, Francis, had announced, days prior, that his predecessor was gravely indisposed, soliciting prayers from the faithful.

Again, days ago, the Brazilian soccer legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly called Pele, died from cancer-related complications in Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. The world soccer and political community are still grieving the football icon whose exploits in the beautiful game remained incomparable.

The year 2022 having been consigned to the dustbin of history 2023 dawned with great hope for the future. In Nigeria, we shall be electing a new President who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. That singular presidential poll would define or redefine our country for good or bad. Let us, therefore, use this opportunity to vote for the right man for the job.

Happy and prosperous new year to all Nigerians of goodwill!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr