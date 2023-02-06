President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The President wishes those injured a speedy recovery and assures that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks.

As a steadfast friend to Turkey and Syria, President Buhari says Nigeria is ready to offer its full support in any way possible.