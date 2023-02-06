According to multiple reports former Newcastle and Ghanian winger Christian Atsu is amongst the victims tripped by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The 31-year-old who plays with Turkish outfit Hatayaspor is trapped under a rubble following an earthquake that hit Turkey this morning.

According to reports from Turkey, rescue teams are still making efforts to save lives with positive reports that some Hatayaspor players have been rescued from the devastating earthquake.

His former club Newcastle United have sent their thoughts, the Ghanian Football Federation also released a statement.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news”