Tunde Ashaolu’s Death, Sunset at Dawn – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is heartbroken and heavily grieved over the death of Kwara State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Tunde Ashaolu, describing his death as a national tragedy and inexpressible Sunset at Dawn.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said “Indeed, the PDP family grieves; we are devastated and our hearts bleed. Tunde’s death is a shattering blow, not only to our great Party but also to our dear nation and humanity at large.

“Tunde was an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian, a quintessential publicist, dedicated and humble team player; highly organized personality, remarkably honest, cerebral, outspoken and loyal Partyman who committed his life in the fight for the entrenchment of democratic tenets of good governance, equity, justice and the Rule of Law in our country.

“As a democrat, Tunde Ashaolu remained loyal to the ideals of the PDP and made inestimable contributions to the growth and development of our great Party at both the State and National levels, particularly in our current mission as a Party to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule.

“The PDP is deeply pained that Tunde Ashaolu is leaving the stage at the time our great Party and dear nation, Nigeria needs his selfless service the most.

“The PDP commiserates with the Ashaolu family, the Kwara State PDP Executive Committee, the Kwara State PDP fold as well as the entire people of Kwara State and prays God to grant Tunde eternal rest as well as give his family and our great Party the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”