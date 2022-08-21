“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11)

Beloved, God has promised to make all things beautiful in its time.

Trust in Him and let Him unfold the pleasant surprises He has prepared for you.

He’s the one who sets the stars and planets in their precise orbits.

He’s the one who times the tides and the waves.

He’s the one who hears every beat of your heart.

No detail escapes His care.

So trust in His timing. Do not worry about when this will happen or when that will happen.

Did He not send Jesus to earth at the perfect time to fulfil His promise?

If we can trust His timing with regards to our eternal life, why wouldn’t we be able to also trust His timing with our daily lives?

So be rooted in His love today. Have faith in His strength and trust in His timing.

For God has set eternity in your heart. All of time, from the beginning to the end, exists within you through Jesus Christ.

In reality, all that you need has already been given to you. All of the promises of God have already been gifted to you.

All you need to do is to believe. Let your heart dwell in the Kingdom of Heaven where all of God’s promises have already been fulfilled.

Trust in God’s timing, and you’ll surely see the wonders of God’s hand unfold naturally in your life.

Be Greatly Blessed!

*Prayer:*

Father, I know that I can be impatient at times.

Even though I know that you’ll make everything beautiful in its time, my flesh still tends to worry when I can’t physically see the progress that I expect.

But Lord, I know that no matter what the appearances are, the truth is that you’re working behind the scenes on my behalf.

Teach me to trust in your timing Lord. Let my heart be still and sensitive to your promptings.

For there’s no need to rush, worry, or fear, when I know that you are with me.

Guiding me. Protecting me. Loving me.

Thank you Lord. May all glory be to you.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!