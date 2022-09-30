*Today’s Bible Reading: Luke 4*

*True Authority*

“They were amazed at His teaching, for His message was with authority . . . Amazement came upon them all, and they began talking with one another saying, ‘What is this message? For with authority and power He commands the unclean spirits and they come out!’” – *Luke 4:32, 36 NASB*

Why was Jesus’ ministry so unique? Why did people respond with such amazement? Because His message had “authority.” Thayer notes that the Greek word indicates that Jesus had the “power of choice, liberty of doing as one pleases.” Zodhiates says it means “permission, authority, right, liberty, power to do anything.” From these definitions, we learn that Jesus’ authority meant that He had great freedom and the “liberty of doing as He pleased.”

Jesus had this kind of freedom because of His position in the Kingdom of God. All He had to do was speak. His Word had to be obeyed—by demons and diseases, the wind and the seas. That is true authority!

Jesus delegated this same authority to His disciples when He “gave them power and authority over all the demons and to heal diseases” (Luke 9:1). He told them, “Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions” (Luke 10:19).

Jesus has given this authority to everyone who believes on His name. This is not license to do anything we want, but rather a freedom given to those who live their lives under His authority. This authority produces audacity, boldness, fearlessness, and joy.

Today, have you submitted your life fully to God? Is He your King? If you are a citizen of His Kingdom, you don’t have to be timid, weak, or powerless. Ask God to help you grasp the authority He has given you. Be bold and filled with faith. Put this amazing authority into action.

*Prayer:*

Father, open my eyes to the authority You have given me. I pray boldly for these situations: _________. Thank You for the answers. I believe that Your Word is true! In Jesus’ name. Amen.