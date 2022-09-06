Awka

A woman, her little daughter and three others Sunday night died in a fatal crash at the Enugu-Agidi axis of the Onitsha-Awka expressway.

TNC correspondent gathered from an eye witness that the incident occurred at about 7:20pm Sunday night.

The accident had occurred when an unidentified red truck, rammed into a black Lexus RX330 with registration number KJA182HS, killing the mother and her baby, together with three adult males.

When TNC correspondent in Anambra contacted the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Miss Margaret Onabe, she confirmed the incident, attributing the cause of the fatal crash to excessive speed.

She said the victims were taken to a hospital where they were confirmed dead and deposited in a morgue.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed.

“Five people (3 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child) were involved in the crash.

“Five of them (3male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child) were killed.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command took the victims to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching hospital, Amaku-Awka, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The corpses were then deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash is removed,” she said.

Onabe reiterated the warning of the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi on motorists especially truck drivers to avoid over speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit.

She said; “The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi has sympathized with the family of the dead victims and sends his prayers to the victims repose souls.

“He warned motorist especially truck drivers to avoid Speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit.”

She further advised motorists to be careful while using the roads during the Ember months, insisting that there should be no hurry on the roads.

“Most of these road traffic crashes occur because of impatience.

“We have maintained this advice to the motoring public to be careful while on the road especially during this ember month. This is because most of these crashes are highly avoidable.

“There are no doubt that during this period, vehicular movements will increase but if motorists are careful, ensure that their vehicles are in good shape as well as exercise restraint on the roads, we would avert most of these crashes,” Onabe maintained.