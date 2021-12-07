Some students of Ojodu Grammar School in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State have been killed while others sustained severe injuries during a freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.

A truck was said to have lost its brake and rammed into the students who were about to cross the road.

It was learned that the truck driver fled the scene but was arrested by students and residents of the area. However, the truck was destroyed and set ablaze by an irate mob.

The number of the students dead and those injured cannot be ascertained yet at the time of filing this report.

Taking to Twitter, some users uploaded videos of some injured students suspected to have been victims of the accident.

A user, @amandaoruh wrote: “This is happening right now around Excellence Hotel Ogba, this truck allegedly killed 17 students at Grammar School while they were about to cross.

“The driver fled the scene &he was chased by students and others and his truck set ablaze. The students are destroying any truck seen.”

Another user, @OduduwaR, wrote: “Kindly retweet aggressively an accident just happened along grammar school Lagos. Secondary school students are brutally injured. They need help now.”

A Twitter user @PoojaMedia wrote with an image: “According to reports, a truck just ran into Grammar school, Ojodu Berger students that just closed & over 10 were killed (numbers still increasing).

“The driver ran to Excellence hotel in Ogba before he was arrested. This is so sad”