The Commandant, of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Major General IM Yusuf has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to continue to synergize with the Army in the efforts to curtail all acts of terrorism in the country, assuring that the military is working round the clock towards ending all insecurity issues in Nigeria.

He made the appeal on Tuesday during a Courtesy Visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

According to Gen. Yusuf, “the fact that the two agencies serve common interest in ensuring that Nigeria is safe, we need to collectively align ways to keep us all abreast of happenings in the country and proffer ways to prevent re-occurrences.”

Responding, the Deputy Zonal Commander, EFCC Kaduna, Aisha Abubakar recalled that the EFCC and the NDA have over the years shared common interests and synergy on issues germane to the security and economic wellbeing of Nigeria.

She stated that the EFCC under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that no acts of corruption are swept under the carpet.