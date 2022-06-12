Trinity – A Call to Unity – Sunday Synopsis

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk Trinity Sunday: Year C – June 12, 2022.

Readings: Proverbs 8:22-31; Responsorial Psalm Ps 8:4-5.6-7a.7b-9

(R.2a); Romans 5:1:5 & Gospel John 16:12-15.

The first reading talks about the creative power of the Trinity and reveals the delight which human beings enjoy at God’s craftsmanship. In the second reading, St. Paul makes the point that we are judged righteous and at peace with God through Jesus Christ. It notes that because Jesus has entered the state of grace, we can boast of looking forward to his grace and the fact that our suffering brings patience. The Gospel reading relates that the Holy Spirit would lead the Church to the complete truth. It also discloses that the spirit would reveal to us the message of the Father. On Trinity Sunday, we are challenged to imitate the Trinity of love in the Unity of the Spirit.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today is Trinity Sunday. Many people have wondered why the Sign of the Cross is the trademark of the Catholic Church. From altar servers to knights, footballers to celebrities, the religious to the pope, the sign of the cross has remained a spiritual insignia that defines Catholicism. Trinity Sunday provides us with an answer for this ancient yet timeless practice in the Church. Well, there are three divine persons in one God – God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

The word trinity means, one God, three eternal persons – the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. In simple terms, the Father is not the same person as the Son – the Son is not the same person as the Holy Spirit – and the Holy Spirit is not the same person as Father. This is because each of them has a will and speaks to each other and to people. The use of word “person” implies that each person of the blessed trinity is separate in self awareness, speech, will and expression.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Proverbs 8:22-31) talks about the creative power of the Trinity and reveals the delight which human beings enjoy at God’s craftsmanship.

In the second reading (Romans 5:1:5), St. Paul makes the point that we are judged righteous and at peace with God through Jesus Christ. It notes that because Jesus has entered the state of grace, we can boast of looking forward to his grace and the fact that our suffering brings patience. St. Paul maintains that patience brings, perseverance, perseverance brings hope noting that hope is not deceptive because the love of God had been poured into our hearts.

The Gospel reading (John 16:12-15) relates that the Holy Spirit would lead the Church to the complete truth. It also discloses that the spirit would reveal to us the message of the Father.

Pastoral Lessons

Perfect God’s Creation: The message of the first reading challenges us to reflect deeply about God’s creative power in the Trinity which calls us to enjoy God’s craftsmanship by perfecting creation. Rely on God’s Spirit: The second reading urges leaders of the Church to rely on grace and accept suffering with patience even as the spirit superintends over ecclesiastical governance as well as the administration of sacraments. Imitate Jesus’ Sacrificial Love: In imitation of Jesus, the second person of the Blessed Trinity, we are challenged to live for our brothers and sisters especially the thousands of Nigerians in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and others that are persecuted who are begging for our attention. Seek the Consolation of the Spirit: The current recession in our country has made many people to compromise their faith – although the persecution of Christians, crime rate and hate speeches in the air are enough indices to weigh us down, our liturgy encourages us to rely on the consolation of the Holy Spirit as God’s abiding presence assures that we are not alone. Seek Unity of Purpose: The hypostatic union plus the unity of the Godhead as demonstrated in the Trinitarian Communion calls us to seek the unity of the spirit in our homes and the Church bearing in mind that as the domestic church, our homes should be citadels of God’s love which is fully expressed in the liturgical assembly during the celebration of Holy Mass.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

The Trinity does not constitute three separate gods or beings – They are three distinct Persons yet, one indivisible God. In reference to the Trinity, the words, coeternal, coequal and co-powerful are crucial to the substance of the Godhead. As human beings, we are called to a unity of purpose in defending the values of life and human dignity. As a Church such, we are reminded that universal brotherhood and sisterhood constitute our common heritage. Since Jesus who is truly God and truly man, as the theology of Hypostatic Union teaches, we are left with the legacies of one who was God yet emptied himself to take up the place of a slave.

May the Blessed Trinity bless your homes, places of work and businesses and enrich your finances. May He bring your ambitions to fulfillment and bless you with vision while raising up leaders and friends who would support and encourage you. In the spirit of our common fellowship, we are urged to greet one another with the Holy Kiss. The Holy Kiss being the metaphor for the Trinity reminds us of the Trinitarian romance which came to fore at the baptism (Matthew 3:16-17) and transfiguration (Matthew 17:1-13) of Jesus. May our celebration have effects in our lives as the Blessed Trinity spurs us on to the beatific vision. Have a blessed week!

N:B – Kindly remember for me and my classmates as we mark our 13th Priestly Anniversary of Ordination to Catholic Priesthood on Monday June 13, 2022 feast of Saint Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church.