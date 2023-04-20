A police inspector, who allegedly shot and killed a young man, Onyeka Ibe at a Check Point along Ilah Ugbolu Asaba Road, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Asaba Magistrate Court in Delta State.

The late Ibe, was allegedly shot at by the Police Inspector Ubi Ebri attached to Area command patrol team while on stop and search duty along Ugbolu-Illah road on the 5th of April, 2023.

According to his colleagues, Ibe refused to offer a N100 bribe which angered the police inspector, who shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Wednesday, said the prosecution is in keeping with promise the command made to the people following the unfortunate incident which sparked protests in the State Capital City of Asaba.

According to him, the police inspector has also been dismissed from the Police Force.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public as promised, that the said Inspector has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force.

“This followed the conclusion of the orderly room trial of the man at the state headquarters.

“The dismissed inspector was today arraigned before Asaba magistrate court on a remand proceeding for the murder of Onyeka Ibe,” he said.

Edafe revealed that the court had ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi uku correctional center while the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers,” he concluded.