Tribute to the Ocean Gate 5

Neil Armstrong was the first man to conquer the moon.

After he had achieved his lifelong dream, he dropped a quote.

A quote that defined his courage and explained what he has done

And he said:

“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The late Steve Jobs was a genius.

His curiosity and spirit of adventure founded the world’s biggest company by valuation, called Apple.

It is befitting that I’m typing this message on an iPhone, a product that was the poster boy of Steve’s ability to dare

During his lifetime, Steve Jobs said so many immutable things, but one stands out for me:

Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers.

The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently.

They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo.

You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify them, or vilify them. The only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward.

And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. (end)

The story of the five explorers who went to the depths of the ocean to explore how it feels to be on the ill-fated Titanic ship captured the imagination of the world for days.

A lot of people wondered whether they were crazy, but for me,

I understood

Our world is different because someone dared to explore and think differently today.

That I could fly to London in 6 hours instead of sailing for days is because someone thought it possible.

Mungo Park was a crazy man when he left his comfort zone to explore the world beyond his imagination.

That daring adventure took him to Nigeria, which opened our country to foreign trade and human civilization.

The same is true for Christopher Columbus.

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man because that same spirit of adventure pushed him to solve the problem of cars powered by electricity.

The spirit of adventure—to explore the unknown—is part of human civilization.

That is why those explorers took the risk they did, because the crazy, extreme adventure pumps the adrenaline for them.

We may call them crazy, but they are the misfits—the crazy people who change the world.

It’s so sad that we lost them. In that adventure

But one thing is clear:

Ocean Gate has been conducting this commercial exploration of the Titanic site since 2021.

They successfully took tourists to the end of the North Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic ship in 2021 and 2022.

That this adventure failed does not make them bad people.

Life is a risk, and nothing is certain in this world.

As I said earlier, the only frontier that humans and technology have not yet conquered is water.

Our oceans are perhaps the earth’s last unexplored frontier. I salute and will not condemn any adventurer brave enough to explore its hostile depths.

However, May the deaths of these 5 adventurers push other adventurers to come up with the breakthrough on how to conquer the hostile water.

I think this is the least debt we owe their memories.

Met their souls rest in peace.

