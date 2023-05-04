The Presidential Election Petitions Court has fixed Monday, May 8, 2023, for the hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect.

This was disclosed by the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmad El-Marzuq, on Tuesday.

He said Monday’s hearing is a pre-hearing session.

“The hearing is to clarify if there are any applications before the main hearing will start. The timetable will be set for the hearing of the substantive matters,” he said.

“The court also stopped receiving replies from the petitioners on April 23.”

More details are anticipated in respect of this update.