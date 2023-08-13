Tribunal Reserves Judgement in Lagos Election Petition 

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday Reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Governorship Candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The three-person panel presided over by Justice Arum Ashom adjourned judgment to a date to be communicated to parties in the matter after they adopted their final written addresses.

Both Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor, who contested the March 18 governorship elections in Lagos State alongside Governor Babjide SanwoOlu, filed the petitions to challenge the outcome of the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as the respondents in Rhodes-Vivour’s Petition.

Counsel to INEC, Charles Edosonwan (SAN), while adopting his final written address, asked the Tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Viviour’s petition for lack of evidence.

Edosonwan submitted, “One of the issues raised by the petitioner is whether the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, counsel to Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), in his final written address, told the Tribunal that the petitioner “abandoned” his petition in his last written speeches.

Olanipekun noted that there was no reference to the second respondent, Babajide SanwoOlu, in their address, but instead, the talk focused on the third respondent.

He maintained that “they have abandoned their petition and any issues against the second respondent.