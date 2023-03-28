Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the petition filed by the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 25th general election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has granted the application to serve the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere, notice of the petition through substituted means.

Last week, the lawyers went with the court bailiff to serve Ohere but the thugs assaulted and chased them away.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had challenged Ohere’s victory at the poll before the tribunal and also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC in the suit. Ohere was announced by INEC as winner of the just concluded National Assembly elections.

Rotimi Ajayi, returning officer for Kogi Central Senatorial district had said the APC candidate garnered 52,132 votes to beat the PDP flag bearer who had 51,763 votes. It was gathered that Ohere had been evading service since the petition was filed in court.

Ohere also allegedly hired thugs and police officers to guard his home and chase away the lawyers of the PDP.