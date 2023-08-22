Tribunal gives judgement on disputed election Of Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday upheld the victory of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu at the polls.

The three-man panel of the tribunal in its ruling, dismissed the petition by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Frank Chinasa, seeking to nullify the electoral victory of Kalu.

The three judges of the panel in a unanimous judgment read by the tribunal chairman, Justice Samson Gang dismissed the Chinasa’s petition for lack of merit.

Kalu represents Bende federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly

It should be recalled that on 14th of August, a three-member panel of judges led by Samson Paul-Gang, on Monday, said the date for judgment would be communicated to parties in the petitions.

At the court session, parties adopted their final written addresses.

Frank Chinasa of the Labour Party (LP) and Ifeanyi Igbokwe of Action Alliance (AA), are challenging the re-election of Kalu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate representing Bende federal constituency of Abia state.

More details later