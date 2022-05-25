Trial Of IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Postponed To June 28

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu earlier scheduled for tomorrow, 26th of May, has been shifted to 28th of June, 2022.

A statement from the Media and Publicity Secretary of the IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful on Wednesday confirmed the development, saying IPOB has received communication through its legal counsel Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow.

It said according to information it received from the Court Registrar, the shift is because Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

The statement directed that there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case, saying instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June, 2022.

“IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it.

“We just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

"Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow's case instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June, 2022.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done.

“Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied.

“We are aggressively cruising to victory of our Leader, it is only a matter of time. “There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow Biafrans should bear with us,” the statement concluded.