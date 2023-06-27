Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Trial of ex-Lagos AG Shasore adjourned until October for hearing

Trial of ex-Lagos AG Shasore adjourned until October for hearing

Mr Supo Shasore was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Oct. 20, 2022, on four counts charge of money laundering.

Meanwhile, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum .

Shasore served as the Attorney-General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, during former Gov. Babatunde Fashola’s tenure.

At the resumed hearing, Olawale Akoni (SAN), defendant Counsel told the court that the matter for the day was for hearing of their application dated and filed Feb. 17.

He, however, told the court that there were some developments in the matter, which might affect hearing of the application.

Akoni told the court that recent event showed the possibility of amicable resolution of matter, saying that a similar case was also pending before the Lagos high court Ikeja.

He therefore requested for an adjournment to enable parties succinctly exhaust discussions and reach agreement in the matters discussions.

The prosecution counsel, who confirmed Akoni’s submission, did not object to his plea for adjournment.

Meanwhile, the former AG was alleged to have made a cash payment of 100,000 dollars to one Olufolakemi Adelore through one Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court Lagos, has adjourned the trial of a former Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore, until Oct. 4, for hearing.

