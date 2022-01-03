Youth leaders in the Niger Delta on Sunday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for vowing to rid the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of the moral and political rot that has plagued it for so long.

“We are continually inspired by Buhari’s dedication and vision to addressing development issues in the Niger Delta region.”

At a meeting in Warri, the youth leaders praised Buhari for his decision on the concluded forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“We appreciate every sincere effort made to achieve development in the Niger Delta region.”

They commended Buhari for ordering the release of outstanding NDDC funds and trial of corrupt officials, noting that this creates the momentum which can accelerate progress in the region.

“The President’s directive on the completion of all viable projects, which have been abandoned by the NDDC, is a welcome development.”

Chairman of the Niger Delta Progressives Movement (NDPM), Mr. Julius Ita, told a news conference after the gathering in Warri that there was political will and good faith to guarantee the development of the region.

The youth leaders applauded Buhari for steps so far taken to prevent corruption in NDDC.

Specifically, the youths commended Senator Godswill Akpabio for breathing life into the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, revitalizing the region, instilling a renewed sense of faith and hope and creating a wonderful legacy for Niger Delta’s future.

“Chief Godswill Akpabio represents an extraordinary example of the spirit we honour in the region.”

The statement emphasized Akpabio’s depth of commitment and leadership in the country, integrity and honest work.

The youth leaders described the remarks of the National Chairman of Niger Delta People’s Forum (NDPF), Chief Boma Ebiakpo as “negative and divisive”.

“It won’t distract or deter the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio from his focus on developing the Niger Delta region”, said the youth leaders.

The youth leaders said they expected Ebiakpo and his sponsors to cherish Akpabio’s contribution, wisdom and energy to the realization of the Niger Delta dream.

“An NDDC Board in the First Half-Year Period will be a distraction”, the youth leaders pointed out.