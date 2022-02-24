Trending: Hushpuppi Dead!

Since Feb 23, 2022 rumor has it that the Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges in the United States for money laundering is reported dead whilst in police custody.

According to Onyxnewsng, A tweet from the camp of the award winning Nigerian investigative journalist Mrs Kemi Oluloyo hints that convicted Nigerian internet fraudster Hushpuppi has reportedly died in the US.

Ever since Hushpuppi was arrested on the 25th of June, 2020 by the Dubai Police Department, Kemi Oluloyo has been providing updates on the arrest and court proceedings which was keenly followed by most Nigerians and his fans worldwide.

Though she did not categorically mention Hushpuppi’s name, she was accustomed to referring to Hushpuppi as “The Boy”.

Her tweet has thus sparked concerns and a hot debate on social media with many people trying to get more explanation or clarification of her tweet.