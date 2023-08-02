Trend Gone wrong as Blessing is sentenced to two years in prison…

A federal high court in Lagos has arraigned and sentenced TikToker, Okoye Blessing Nwakego, who was recently detained by the police for saying that actress Eniola Badmus is a pimp.

She needs to establish and prove the claim in court, according to Eniola Badmus, who was present when the TikToker was arrested.

Nwakego was brought up in court on two counts of suspected cyberstalking. According to the allegations, she and a man named Chimabia who is currently at large “did conspire to commit felony to wit: cyberstalking in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court, between the month of December 2022 to the month of July 2023, and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 27 of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc.) act 2015.”

Additionally, it was alleged that she and Chiamabia intentionally caused the transmission of a communication that was offensive and that may put the actress in danger or cause her to suffer an injury or suffer criminal intimidation.

On Wednesday, August 2, after being arraigned, she was found guilty of the allegations brought against her by a federal high court. On count one, Nwakego received a sentence of one year in prison with the possibility of a fine of N50,000.

On count two, she received a sentence of two years in prison with the possibility of a N100,000 fine. While the terms of imprisonment must be concurrent, the terms of the consecutive sentences must be consecutive.

According to information, she has consented to pay the N150k fine in order to gain her freedom.

