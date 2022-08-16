Mu’azu Sambo, the minister of transportation, has praised the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) for helping Lekki Port achieve project deadlines.

Speaking on his first official visit to the Lekki Deep Seaport, Sambo highlighted his satisfaction with the speed and caliber of the work being done there.

Remember that the Lekki Deep Seaport adds Nigeria to the list of countries with deep seaports and puts the nation in a position to take full advantage of the competitive advantages that its marine resources and littoral assets confer.

The seaport also has 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries (RTGs), two super Post-Panamax state-of-the-art Ship to Shore (STS) Cranes, and a second batch shipment that is crucial to the start of operations. This shipment includes two STS Cranes with 115 packages of accessories and five RTGs with 270 packages of accessories.

The minister instructed the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NPA, and Lekki Port to move quickly to ensure that the Deep Seaport is connected by rail so that it can be finished and put into operation before the end of 2022.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of NPA, stated in his remarks that the seaport is nearly ready for use.

The sheer fact that a statement of intent was signed in April 2019 between Lekki Deep Seaport and its financial partners, and that we would be near to operationalization by 2022, he claimed, “symbolizes the possibilities that tenacity of purpose may actualise.”

He continued by saying that NPA will always offer any assistance and facilitation required to make sure that the scheduled times for takeoff were met.

In a presentation to the minister and his entourage, Du Ruogang, the managing director of Lekki Deep Seaport, said that phase 1’s construction work is nearly finished and is currently at roughly 96% completion.

To ensure that construction is finished in September 2022 and that port operations begin before the end of this year 2022, the Lekki Port team is working closely with the Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFT).

The port will have three container berths, three liquid berths, a storage yard with more than 15,000 ground slots terminal designed to support a throughput of 2.7 million TEUs annually, a Dry Bulk Terminal with available quay length of about 300m, among other distinctive attributes, according to Ruogang, who continued to highlight the game-changing features.