Thembi torches my soul

as she talks and touches

on the imperiled wailing whales,

fuming fisheries, slimy oil spills,

crying communities and ecosystems.

She laments lamentations of the advent

of hurtful heatwaves, of the melting sea ice,

of busy business deals that endanger the safety

of dwindling species, of extreme weather events,

and a capacity for a solar and wind energy transition.

Thembi touches on a touching reality, a nerve center,

I have listened to her pleas, never has the activist said this:

my apologies, populaces , it’s pathetic that I cannot provide

you with further information and assistance as your inquiry

lies beyond my jurisdiction of interest, mandate and expertise.

Thembi and other climate change activists are my icons,

She says: please populaces, tell them to desist from leasing

our waters to oil and gas multinationals, for we have had enough

of the perils associated with climate-shattering fossil fuels,

it’s time to transition to 100% clean energy to protect our planet.