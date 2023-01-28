“He found a certain Jew named Aquila … who had recently come from Italy with his wife Priscilla … Because he was of the same trade, he stayed with them and worked; for by occupation they were tentmakers.” – Acts 18:2-3

When Priscilla and Aquila were forced to leave Italy, they resettled in Corinth, Greece. There, they met Paul, who was a tentmaker like they were. They became drawn to his ministry and the power of the Gospel.

When Paul left Corinth, they left with him and resettled in Ephesus (modern-day Turkey), where they stayed after Paul moved on. In Ephesus they encountered Apollos, a man committed to the Gospel, but who needed further instruction. Priscilla and Aquila “explained to him the way of God more accurately” (v. 26). Armed with corrected understanding, Apollos became a powerful minister.

Priscilla and Aquila had made rapid spiritual progress. Within a brief time, they were transformed from novices into people with profound spiritual discernment. They absorbed Paul’s teachings and were able to minister on their own with a powerful impact.

Today, you may feel inadequate. You may not be sure that God can use you. But have faith. He can change your life and do remarkable things through you. If He could transform Priscilla and Aquila, He can transform you. This transformation can take place over a long time or comparatively quickly. He can fill you with His Spirit and give you the power and anointing you need.

Submit your life to God. Fill your mind with His Word. Seek His wisdom and be filled with His Spirit. Trust Him to open doors and bless you with everything you need.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose a prayer asking God to transform every area of your life.

*Prayer*

Father, transform my life. Help me learn more about You. Help me grow in my faith and be used for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 18