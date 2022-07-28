It’s unusual to see a club, especially among the top 5 European clubs, not participate in the summer transfer. Leicester City is the only club from the 20 EPL clubs that are yet to engage in any summer transfer business. It was not until recently that reports were made around social media linking Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

Since the Summer window opened Leicester City has maintained calmness. It’s reported that the top seven clubs in the European top five leagues have made acquisitions, with Leicester City being the only exception.

In an interview disclosed by Brendan Rodgers, he said numerous factors may hamper the desire of the club to sign or sell players and when those factors are not met, deals are difficult. He also said despite wanting more additions, he will work with the available should the club not sign a player.

Although Leicester City is not known as a club which signs players often or spends heavily to recruit players. Most of their players have been from a lower club and at very cheap transfer agreements.

Since the club’s historical 2016 EPL triumph, Leicester has maintained a top ten spot ever since and has participated in the European tournaments three times.

According to the Athletic, Brendan Rodgers was interviewed as to why his club remains the only club yet to lure a player to the team.

“We have to do some work, and if we can do that, then hopefully we can affect the squad. If we are going to compete anywhere near where we have been, we need to do that,” Rodgers added. “If not, it is a different expectation.

“The honest opinion is (a squad refresh) probably will not be to the level I wanted. That is just unfortunate.”

“I want to have the strongest squad possible,” he adds. “If that isn’t possible, then I will work with the players we have, and we will continue to fight and work the very best we can.”