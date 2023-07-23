“He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.”—Colossians 1:13–14 NASB

A major change had taken place, and Paul wanted believers to realize the amazing transformation.

The Colossians had heard the Gospel and the “hope reserved for [them] in heaven.” But Paul urged them to realize that a change already had taken place. The Gospel “is bearing fruit and increasing” in their lives (vs. 5–6). Through the Gospel, they were “qualified…to share in the inheritance of the saints in light” (v. 12).

They once were residents of the “domain of darkness” but had been “transferred.” They were different and had moved into a new Kingdom. This was a Kingdom with different rules, different expectations, and different standards—a Kingdom where Jesus is Lord.

They were able to enter this Kingdom because, in Jesus, they “[had] redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” They once were part of the kingdom of the flesh, the kingdom of this world. But Jesus paid a ransom for them—and for us—delivering them from sin.

Thanks to Jesus, we, too, have been released. We are forgiven. This transfer is not theoretical but a complete change in our attitudes and standards, our words and thoughts, and our expectations and goals.

Remember that you have a new home. You have been transferred; you are no longer in bondage to the flesh or bound by this world. You are no longer a prisoner of darkness. Live in this freedom! Live in this light!

*Reflection Question:*

How can you practically live in the Kingdom of God today?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for the complete transfer that has taken place in my life. Help me bear fruit for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Colossians 1