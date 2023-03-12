The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) has revealed that the Staff Bus Driver, Remi Osibanjo, involved in the unfortunate Bus/Train accident that occurred on Thursday has been arrested and detained for further investigation by the Railway Police Command Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

A statement signed by Mrs. Grace Alo, the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, added that the Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command has taken over the investigation of the accident.

According to her, the Bus involved in the collision has also been retrieved and sent for a thorough examination at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service Office (VIO), while the State Ministry of Justice awaits both reports from the VIO and the Police regarding the cause of the accident for necessary action.

Whilst informing that the Ministry commiserates with the victims of the accident and the families of those who lost their lives to the tragic accident, Alo disclosed that the Commissioner has assured members of the public that upon receipt of the case file from the Police and the report of the VIO, the office shall not hesitate to prosecute any person(s) found culpable.

2 total views, 2 views today