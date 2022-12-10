By Christian ABURIME

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has presented certificate of recognition to the Traditional Ruler of Ụmụọmakụ Community, in Orumba South Council Area, Igwe Obinna Livinus Ezenwa.

Governor Soludo performed the presentation; his first since he assumed office, at the Government House, Awka.

Governor Soludo stated his administration’s commitment to resolving existing leadership crises in many communities of the state.

“Our administration is striving to restore peace and order in communities experiencing leadership tussle by organizing proper elections which has recorded huge success in the past using my community as an example in February, 2018.

“This is part of what we want to mainstream into Communities in Anambra.

“We accepted elections must hold to tackle the lingering leadership crises in Ụmụọmakụ.

“When the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs briefed me on what’s happening in the community, I informed him we will use our time tested formula of organizing elections.

“Let the people all come out and vote for whoever will be their next king.

“We saw the joy in the field and discovered that this approach actually works.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of the election and use this opportunity to congratulate the newly elected Igwe.

“The Traditional Rulers’ law stipulates that a king will be selected or elected by their community and this law is what we have implemented.

“We don’t interfere with community processes. We only advise them, to ensure they select who they want as their traditional ruler and I am glad the election was credible and transparent.

“Anybody in Ụmụọmakụ who comes out tomorrow to say he wants to be King, declares himself as King or anyone who addresses him as King shall be arrested and prosecuted.

“We cannot have lawlessness! We must enforce our laws so long as it exists. Anambra is a state of law and order.

“Today, Ụmụọmakụ has a king. He shall join up and meet with his colleagues during their next traditional rulers’ meeting.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tony-collins Nwabunwanne said that Governor Soludo’s administration is witnessing the first newly elected traditional ruler under his watch.

He maintained that Ụmụọmakụ has not had a traditional ruler for the past seven years; the Igwe stool has been vacant since 2014.

“The selection was done after a keen election which held on 24 September 2022.

“The PG and Town Union presented him as their new King and we instructed security agents to scrutinize him according to the constitution and today, I present the new Igwe of Umuomaku to Mr Governor.” Commissioner Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne stated

In a vote of thanks, Igwe Ezenwa appreciated Governor Soludo for the road construction being embarked upon in his community.

While describing himself as “Igwe Governor” and “Solution Igwe”, he prayed for Governor Soludo to succeed in his mission and vision for the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief Protocol Officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, High Chief Benjamin Obi, Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata, Prince Chibueze Oforbike, his Orumba South Counterpart, Prince Neville Uchendu, Hon. Emmanuel Nwafor, Dr. Pete Ibida, Traditional Rulers, among others were present at the event.