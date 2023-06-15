Path The News Chronicle » Technology » Toyota Unveils Global Rollout Plan for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

Toyota Unveils Global Rollout Plan for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

Toyota Unveils Global Rollout Plan for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

Toyota, the renowned Japanese automaker, announced its ambitious plan to introduce a new fleet of cutting-edge battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on a global scale. The company aims to launch a comprehensive range of BEVs by 2026, with a substantial portion of its overall production, amounting to 1.7 million units out of 3.5 million, being manufactured in their BEV factory by 2030.

Toyota intends to achieve this feat by leveraging advanced technologies, including the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology. These innovations are expected to enable the BEVs to achieve an impressive cruising range of 1,000 kilometers, setting a new industry standard.

Takero Kato, the President of the BEV Factory at Toyota, expressed the company’s commitment to establishing itself as a global leader in battery EV energy consumption through the utilization of groundbreaking batteries in their next-generation vehicles. Toyota aims to surpass customer expectations and ensure profitability by utilizing the resources generated from their endeavors to enhance the appeal of their products.

