Toyin Abraham’s Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Award-winning Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham has written an open letter to the new President of Nigeria, His excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin Abraham, who has an ardent supporter of BAT said despite the throlls she still supported Tinubu openly.

“I made a choice to support you out of a free will, as have many other Nigerians. I supported you and continue to support you because I have experienced your leadership in Lagos and your achievements as a public servant,” she said.

“The country needs hope and real progress, and you have an opportunity to restore hope in our leaders and country. Highlighting some of the problems which the country is presently facing, including inflation, poverty, and insecurity, the popular actress urged the new president “to hire the most intelligent minds, listen to their advice and give them the freedom to make their contribution to the nation building.”

“The faith we put in you as president must be rewarded with progress. Protect your legacy by being honourable.”

