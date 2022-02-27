Tower of Ivory Schools Advisors Storm Uyo, Showcase School Facilities for Parents

A team of education advisors and marketers from Tower of Ivory Schools in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Abak in Akwa Ibom State literally invaded Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital at the weekend, to showcase the unique features of the schools.

They are promoting the schools as a world-class co-educational institution with arts, science and technical inclination for junior and senior secondary students.

Head of the team, Hannah Eyo, told our reporter that the educational institution is a family of six schools, three elementary schools, and three secondary schools. The secondary schools are Tower of Ivory Secondary Schools, Ediene in Abak Local Government Area with full boarding facilities.

The others include Tower of Ivory International Academy, Airport Road, Uyo, a day school, and Tower of Ivory Schools, 77 Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, also a day school

‘’In Tower of Ivory secondary schools Ediene Abak, we run the national and international curricula (Cambridge). The students, both Junior and Senior are exposed to Cambridge Checkpoint and Cambridge IGCSE yearly.

‘’We also offer robotics and coding classes, digital marketing, website building, programming and other technologically bases skills. Our students are also exposed to extra-curricular activities such as swimming, basketball, squash, badminton, chess, scrabble, among others

‘’There are also programmes for the all-round grooming of our students such as: mentoring, parenting, etc. We can boast of 100% academic success with very grades. One of our students emerged the highest scorer in the 2019/2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME/JAMB). She scored 380 out of 400.

‘’Parents and guardians are encouraged to enrol their wards in any branch of Tower of Ivory Schools to also benefit from the high academic standard. Hope at least ….for quality education’’, Eyo says.