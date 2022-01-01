Bundesliga player, Almamy Toure, has been linked with a move to AS Roma from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old player according to reports will make an alternative for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the January transfer window should the gunners refuse to reach a term.

Frankfurt may be willing to let Toure depart the club to join Jose Mourinho‘s side if the Giallorossi submits an offer within the region of €8 million.

Toure was part of France’s under 21 but spent a whole year on the bench in the previous year.

The Malian-born payer has played just three games as a starting player for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, Roma is said to have also shown interest in signing two English Premier League players, Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester United’s Charlie Wellens in the past.