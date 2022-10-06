The 61-year-old’s death was announced via the club website today. He joined the Club in November 2021, as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, having previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.

Tottenham on their official website said:

“As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.

He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”