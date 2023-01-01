Tottenham were denied an opportunity to make it into the top4 after losing to Aston Villa at the White Hart Lane. Chelsea were victims of a draw encounter away at Nottingham Forest on the first day of the New Year.

Buendia’s 50th minute strike and Douglas Luiz 73rd minute’s goal were enough to cause havoc for Tottenham.

Raheem Sterling’s early goal gave Chelsea the lead, but Serge Aurier’s second half equalizer denied Chelsea an opportunity to move close to the top4.

Chelsea dropped to 8th place with 25 points, while Tottenham sits behind Manchester United with two points difference.