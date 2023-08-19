Tottenham stun Manchester United at White Hart Lane

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat of 2-0 away at Tottenham during their second game of the season. However, the Red Devils secured three points and a clean sheet during their controversial home match against Wolves.

Sarr .M.’s strike in the 49th minute have Hotspur the lead in the second half of the game. Martinez at the 82 minutes committed a blunder – scoring his goalkeeper. Tottenham ended the game with a 2-0 emphatic win.

Tottenham remains unbeaten having drawn their first tie against Brentford last week.