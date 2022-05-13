Tottenham scores three to dent Arsenal’s dreams of the top four in the North London Derby

Tottenham is just a point away from locking horns with Arsenal on the EPL table. Arsenal, who

has not lost any of their last four games in the league, was ransacked last night at the White

Hart Lane Stadium, London by Tottenham. Arsenal had faced difficult games in their previous

four and triumphed in all against Chelsea, Manchester United, Westham, and

Leeds United United but failed to replicate the same against resilient Antonio Conte’s men.

Twenty-two minutes into the game, Harry Kane converted from the spot-kick to give Tottenham

the lead through Cedric’s horrendous challenge. Rob holdings was sent off after the 26-year-old

Arsenal defender had received two yellow cards. Kane netted Tottenham’s second goal in the

37th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. Just seven minutes into the second half, Heung Min Son

made it 3-0 for Tottenham. He has now scored 21 league goals, just one behind Mohammed

Salah of Liverpool, who’s the current top scorer with 22 goals in the league.

Possibly, Chelsea can join Manchester City and Liverpool to be the surest three teams to

represent the English league in UEFA Champions League next season with 70 points acquired.

The contest for a fourth-place will likely be between Arsenal and Tottenham, who are separated

just by one point currently on the log. Arsenal will be flying their colors in European Competition

next season as they are eligible to qualify in the second tier after falling out this season if the

Gunners can win all their two games left, they will feature in the Champions League, but a slip in any may just dent their hope.

