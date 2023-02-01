Tottenham Hotspur has revealed that the club’s head coach Antonio Conte will under surgery to remove his gallbladder after he was diagnosed with Cholecystitis. According to the club Conte will be under surgery today and will return following a period of recuperation.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.”

“Everyone at the Club wishes him well.”