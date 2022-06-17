Saturday, June 18, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur unveils former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as their new addition

Oladimeji Adeoye

English outfit Tottenham Hotspur today announced the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton in a deal worth €29m plus add-ons. The Malian will be Antonio Conte’s third signing this summer, having already secured the signature of Ivan Perišić, who joined from Inter as a free agent and 34 years old Fraser Forster from Southampton.

Antonio Conte clinched the Champions League spot over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who failed to secure a win in any of their last two games.

Conte since joining the London club has had a terrific run in the league. He picked points against table-toppers and champions Manchester City and also dented Liverpool’s hope of winning the league.

The club already confirmed the release of 13 players early this month and possibly more senior players could be allowed to go this summer, the club has decided to replace these players with new arrivals.

Yves Bissouma, 25, since joining Tottenham from Lille has been described as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Notoriously known for his tackles, recoveries, and cover-up to the central defence while playing.

Yves Bissouma in October 2015 made his debut with the Malian national team, he has since then played 23 times for the Eagles.

From the official announcement of Tottenham Hotspur:

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, subject to the granting of a work permit.

The Mali international has agreed to a deal that will run until 2026.”

