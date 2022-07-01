Tottenham Hotspur confirms the signing of Richarlison from Everton

Tottenham today announced the acquisition of Everton striker Richarlison in a deal worth £60m. The Brazilian completed his medical and paper signing last night and will be Antonio Conte’s fourth signing this summer for Tottenham following the arrival of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perišić, and Fraser Forster.

Richarlison joined the Toffees in 2018 from Watford for a fee of around £40m.

The 25-year-old forward has played a vasertile role during his 4 years stay with Everton. He has been deployed to play as a centre-forward, left-winger, right-winger, second striker and attacking midfield role.

He scored 53 goals with 14 assists in his 152 appearances for Toffees.

Furthermore, he made his senior debut for the Brazilian national team on September 8, 2018, and has netted 14 goals in his 36 appearances.

Everton on their official website disclosed:

“Richarlison has completed a transfer from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old forward departs the Blues after four years at Goodison Park, making 152 appearances and scoring 53 goals.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in July 2018 and, during his time with the Club, made his senior Brazil debut, going on to earn 36 caps for the five-time world champions.

Everyone at Everton would like to thank Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time with the Club.”

Tottenham on their official Facebook page:

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.”