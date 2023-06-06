Tottenham appoints Ange Postecoglou as new head coach

Tottenham Hotspur appoints Ange Postecoglou Celtic manager  as their new senior head coach.

Former Australia national team player, Ange  Postecoglou has been appoints has Tottenham Hotspur new manager the Australia managed at South Melbourne, winning the National Soccer League twice and the Oceania Club Championship. He then led the Australian national Under-17s and Under 20s before moving on to managing in the A-League, winning the Premiership in 2011 and the Championship Grand Finals in 2011 and 2012 with Brisbane Roar, becoming the first coach to win consecutive A-League Championship titles.

He then became the Australian senior national team manager from 2013 to 2017, taking the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and securing qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Furthermore, he won the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019 and joins Tottenham from Celtic where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2021/22 and delivered the treble, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2022/23.

“We delightfully announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach, now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded.. Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join Tottenham Hotspur on 1 July on a four-year contract”

Daniel Levy, Chairman: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

 

