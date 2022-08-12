To speed up the reaction time of emergency personnel during fire occurrences, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has given the Federal Fire Service in Apapa a Braithwaite overhead aluminum tank with a 10,000 liter capacity and stanchions.

To improve the sleeping conditions, comfort, and morale of the firefighters, the company also purchased bunk beds with all the necessary accoutrements for the fire station at Marine Beach.

The project is a part of the company’s commitment to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while forming strong collaborations with important stakeholders, according to TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc’s Managing Director, Dr. Samba Seye.

The company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), according to Seye, who was represented by Executive Director/Secretary General Mrs. Lesley Baxter-Green, focuses on the needs of its stakeholders as determined through organized and fruitful conversation.

“Today, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria is presenting a 10,000-liter Braithwaite overhead aluminum tank with stanchions to the Federal Fire Service, Marine Beach, Apapa Station. Additionally, six adult double bunk beds with full accessories have been installed (mattresses, pillows, and bed linens). The rooms where the beds were placed were also painted by us.

“By giving the Apapa Fire Service Station these projects, TotalEnergies has kept a promise we made during our previous stakeholder relationship management (SRM) engagement with the Apapa Fire Service Station, during which we identified the need for a dependable and sufficient water-holding facility for the Federal Fire Service.

The firemen who labor day and night to safeguard the safety of the Apapa neighborhood and its surroundings also urgently needed their sleeping conditions to be improved, he added.

He said that TotalEnergies prioritized safety and added that the water tank will make it easier for the fire station to conveniently fill its 8,000-liter fire pump vehicle for activities inside and outside the Apapa neighborhood.

Chika Njoku, the zonal commander of Federal Fire Service Zone F, South West Command, Lagos, praised Total Energies for the project’s commissioning and said it would be extremely beneficial to the local community as well as to humanity as a whole.

Njoku, who was represented by the Operational Commander of Zone F, Assistant Controller, Oduyele Adelaja, said the project will go a long way toward enhancing the emergency responder’s ability to respond quickly, as well as to lessen the harm caused by fire to the neighborhood and to Nigeria’s overall economy.

This significant improvement, he claimed, has improved the morale of the firemen, and it will undoubtedly translate into and reflect in their method of operation.

Njoku reaffirmed his commitment to using the project wisely for the benefit of the neighborhood, and he also urged residents to support local firefighters whenever they are called upon to carry out their duty.

The initiative, according to the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Abdulfatai Aremu Aromire, has allayed Apapa residents’ fears of experiencing a fire outbreak without being able to control it.

He argued for greater project expansion across Apapa and its surroundings from other corporate organizations, saying it will help increase community wellness.