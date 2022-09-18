“Not one of us lives for himself, and not one dies for himself; for if we live, we live for the Lord, or if we die, we die for the Lord; therefore whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.” – *Romans 14:7-8 NASB*

It’s natural and instinctive for each of us to think about ourselves first—our own needs and interests, health and feelings, protection and pleasure. But everything changes when we surrender our lives to Jesus. He becomes Lord of our lives. And, if He is our Lord, we don’t need to worry about anything. We can trust Him and allow Him to direct our lives. And instead of remaining self-centered, we live for Him.

If we continue to struggle with the flesh, we can remember the simple guide that Paul gave: We are to make a complete and total commitment to the Kingdom of God. This applies in every part of our lives.

The Bible teaches that success in the Christian life comes to those who make this total commitment. Their life is fully “the Lord’s.” They realize that “to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). This kind of commitment solves and prevents problems with other Believers. It frees us from cares and worries about our lives, our reputations, and how our needs will be met. When we are committed to Him, we seek to love and serve Him selflessly and are vessels for His Spirit. And we completely trust Him for everything.

Today, surrender your life anew to God. Consider what this means as you make decisions and react to events in your life. Take joy in serving Him and not seeking credit for yourself. And, trust Him for everything! No matter what happens, you are His. Make a total commitment!

*Prayer:*

Father, I declare that Jesus is the Lord of my life. I commit all of my time, talent, and treasure to You. I dedicate my life to Your Kingdom. Use me. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.