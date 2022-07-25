Tosin Amusan was rewarded with a cheque of $100,000 for winning Gold in the final of the women’s 100 m hurdles event in Eugene, Oregon where she also shattered her record she set in the semi-final. Amusan, current Commonwealth Champion beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who finished as runner-up and Olympic Champion from Cuba, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who came third.

In the video immediately after she was declared champion she wept when the Nigerian National Anthem was played.

Amusan earned this feat as the fastest finishing in a time of 12.06s quicker than the 12.12s she ran in the semis.

While being interviewed, Amusan said:

“Honestly, I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at this championship,” Amusan said after her final victory. “The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So, the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me, but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish, and it worked pretty well. I knew it was very fast, but not this fast.”