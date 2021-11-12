The Police have arrested a commercial driver suspected to be responsible for the death of a Vanguard Journalist, Tordue Salem.

The suspect, a 29-year-old commercial driver, Itoro Clement was paraded on Friday in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said Clement was arrested following an investigation carried out by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

He said Clement who was driving a 2004 Model Camry with number plate BWR 243 BK confessed to having hit Tordue at about 10:00 pm on the night of 13th October 2021, around Mabushi area in Abuja but ran away.

The driver, during interrogation, said, “I thought it was an armed robber that I knocked down until the following day when I saw a smashed phone on my windscreen. The phone was not working again so I threw it away.”

Explaining why he did not wait after the accident; Clement claimed that the area where the incident occurred is notorious for criminal activities.

“The place I knocked this person down, is a criminal place everybody knows that place,” he said.

Salem’s body was found on Thursday, November 11, more than a month after he went missing.

An indigene of Benue State, Salem covers the House of Representatives and was last seen on October 13, 2022, a situation that led to protest and agitation by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja.