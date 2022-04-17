Top Four: We Will Fight Till The End – Ronaldo

Five-time World Best Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed optimism about Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Ronaldo’s comment came after United’s lacklustre win against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Portuguese talisman’s individual brilliance saw his team edge Norwich by 3-2.

Sensationally, Ronaldo scored a Hatrick to give his glory-dying team a much needed three points to keep the dream of top four alive.

In a Facebook post after the match, Ronaldo who was named Man-of-the-Match, said his team will fight until the end.

He wrote:

Very happy with this win and for getting us back on track in the Premier League. Like I said before, individual achievements are only worth it when they help us reach our goals as a team, and the 60th hat-trick in my career is so much more important because it brought us the 3 points. Well done, lads, tremendous effort from everyone. We’re not giving up, we’re fighting until the end!

