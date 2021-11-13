The Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu has been shot dead along with three other soldiers in an ambush by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

The incident occurred at Bulguma, few kilometers from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area.

Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had mobilised to provide reinforcement in Askira, which was under attack.

ISWAP fighters reportedly stormed the town in a large convoy of gun trucks.

In a statement reacting to the development, Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu and soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

The troops were ambushed while on their way to provide support for the soldiers battling the insurgents.

”The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

”The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

”He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists,” Nwachukwu added.

Meanwhile, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks killing scores of insurgents in the encounter.

The attack happened hours after National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said splintering of the Boko Haram terrorist group into ISWAP was affecting the fight against terrorism.