The top 10 richest states in Nigeria in 2023, according to their gross domestic product (GDP) are wealthy due to similar reasons. These states have large populations which provide a large pool of potential consumers, they have diversified economies, are located in strategic locations, and have received government support in recent years.

They include:

1. Lagos State (GDP: ₦41.17 trillion)

Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Its large population provides a substantial labor force and consumer base, contributing to economic growth. It hosts a significant portion of the country’s industrial, financial, and commercial activities, both local and international. It offers a wide range of investment and business opportunities, attracting entrepreneurs and investors from various sectors. Many of Nigeria’s major banks, financial institutions, and stock exchanges are headquartered in Lagos.

Lagos has a relatively well-developed infrastructure compared to other cities in Nigeria. It has modern transportation systems, ports, and communication networks, and is well-connected to the global economy through its seaports, airports, and telecommunications infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for international trade and investment.

Lagos is also a hub for cultural and entertainment activities, attracting tourists and generating revenue from the creative industries, music, film, fashion, and arts. Rapid urbanization has led to increased real estate development and property values in Lagos, further contributing to its economic prosperity.

2. Rivers State (GDP: ₦7.96 trillion)

Rivers State is prosperous due to its significant role in Nigeria’s economy. The state benefits from its abundant oil and gas reserves in the Niger Delta, with major oil companies and refineries located there. The capital city, Port Harcourt, serves as a crucial seaport for trade and oil exports. This concentration of resources and industries, including manufacturing, trade, and services, contributes to the state’s economic growth. Rivers State also receives a share of Nigeria’s oil revenue, and its skilled workforce further enhances its economic potential. However, alongside its prosperity, the state faces environmental and social challenges that impact its development.

3. Akwa Ibom State (GDP: ₦7.77 trillion)

Akwa Ibom State, also located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is considered relatively prosperous due to several factors. The state benefits from oil and gas resources, contributing to Nigeria’s oil production. It hosts oil exploration, production facilities, and refineries, which play a significant role in the state’s economy. Additionally, Akwa Ibom has been investing in infrastructure development, including roads and airports, which boosts connectivity and trade. The state’s capital, Uyo, is growing as a commercial and administrative center. Akwa Ibom’s economy is also supported by agriculture, fishing, and tourism due to its coastal location and natural attractions. However, like other Niger Delta states, Akwa Ibom faces challenges such as environmental issues and social development disparities despite its economic potential.

4. Imo State (GDP: ₦7.68 trillion)

Imo State, situated in southeastern Nigeria, has various factors contributing to its economic situation. The state has a diverse economic base, with agriculture, commerce, and services playing significant roles. It is known for its agricultural output, producing crops like palm oil, cassava, and yam. Imo State’s strategic location along major transportation routes also supports trade and commerce. The capital city, Owerri, has been experiencing growth in sectors like real estate and hospitality. The state’s educational institutions contribute to its human capital development. While Imo State has economic potential, it also faces challenges such as infrastructure gaps and the need for sustained development efforts to fully harness its economic opportunities.

5. Delta State (GDP: ₦7.54 trillion)

Delta State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, has several factors that contribute to its economic situation. The state is a significant player in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, with oil exploration, production, and refining activities. It hosts key oil facilities and contributes to the country’s oil output. The state’s capital, Asaba, and major city, Warri, are important commercial and industrial centers. The presence of oil-related industries and trade activities supports economic growth. Additionally, agriculture, fishing, and manufacturing also contribute to the state’s economy. However, Delta State faces challenges such as environmental issues and development disparities, and efforts are needed to ensure sustainable economic growth and address these challenges.

6. Oyo State (GDP: ₦6.93 trillion)

Oyo State, situated in southwestern Nigeria, has various aspects that shape its economic landscape. The state has a diverse economy with agriculture being a significant contributor, producing crops like cocoa, cassava, and maize. It has a substantial livestock industry as well. The capital city, Ibadan, is a major hub for trade and commerce in the region, supported by its central location and transportation networks. Oyo State is also home to educational institutions and research centers, contributing to human capital development. The state’s cultural heritage and tourism potential also offer opportunities for economic growth. While Oyo State has economic strengths, addressing challenges such as infrastructure development and fostering a conducive business environment will be important for sustained economic progress.

7. Kano State (GDP: ₦6.71 trillion)

Kano State, located in northern Nigeria, has several factors that shape its economic profile. The state has a rich history of trade and commerce, dating back to its role as a major trans-Saharan trading center. It continues to be a significant commercial hub in the region, known for its bustling markets and trading activities. Agriculture is a key sector, with crops like millet, sorghum, and groundnut being cultivated. The state also has a strong presence in manufacturing, particularly in textiles and leather goods. Kano’s strategic location has contributed to its economic growth, and the state’s population provides a substantial labor force. However, to fully realize its economic potential, Kano State faces challenges such as infrastructure development, improving education and skills, and addressing socio-economic disparities.

8. Edo State (GDP: ₦6.58 trillion)

Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, has several factors that influence its economic situation. The state has a diverse economy with agriculture playing a significant role, producing crops like oil palm, rubber, and cassava. Edo State’s rich cultural heritage and historical sites contribute to its tourism potential. The state’s capital, Benin City, is an important commercial and trade center, supported by its strategic location along transportation routes. Edo State also has mineral resources, including limestone and granite, which support construction and related industries. While the state has economic strengths, it faces challenges such as infrastructure development, improving education and healthcare, and fostering a conducive business environment for sustained economic growth.

9. Ogun State (GDP: ₦6.45 trillion)

Ogun State, situated in southwestern Nigeria, has several factors that shape its economic landscape. The state is strategically located near Lagos, one of Nigeria’s major economic centers, which enhances its economic connectivity and trade opportunities. Ogun State has a diverse economy, with agriculture being a significant contributor, producing crops like cocoa, cassava, and maize. The state’s proximity to the Lagos port has facilitated trade and manufacturing activities, with several industries operating in the state’s industrial zones. Ogun State is also known for its educational institutions and research centers, contributing to human capital development. However, the state faces challenges such as infrastructure development, improving transportation networks, and addressing issues related to urbanization for sustained economic progress.

10. Kaduna State (GDP: ₦6.32 trillion)

Kaduna State, located in northern Nigeria, has various factors influencing its economic situation. The state’s strategic location along major transportation routes, such as railways and highways, contributes to its trade and commercial activities. Kaduna, the state capital, is an important industrial and manufacturing center, with a diverse range of industries, including textiles, food processing, and metallurgy. Agriculture is also significant, with crops like maize, millet, and groundnut being cultivated. The state’s rich cultural heritage and historical sites contribute to its tourism potential. Additionally, Kaduna State has educational institutions and training centers that contribute to human capital development. Despite its economic strengths, the state faces challenges like security concerns and the need for infrastructure development to fully harness its economic potential.

However, these rankings can change over time due to various factors, including economic policies, investments, and changes in global commodity prices.